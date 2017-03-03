Letters

Town meeting preferable to SB-2

Friday, March 3, 2017





To the Editor:

Jim Belanger (2/24 letters) makes a good case for avoiding SB-2 because so few people can make such big decisions. I LOVE the town meeting style of government, where individuals can be heard, opposing views considered, and consensus usually reached, often with amendments which make the difference. I have attended/participated for my whole life, and would hate to give it up, for exactly the reasons that Mr. Belanger describes.

Except I HATE how it plays out during the so-called co-op schools annual meetings, where acrimony rather than co-operation is the overwhelming atmosphere, my vote is usually in the minority and makes no difference, and the price for this freedom/responsibility is staying up far too long beyond my day-person bedtime, with frustration, disappointment and a lost next day as my reward. I am inclined toward SB-2 at this point just so I can vote in daylight, for whichever will cost me less.

As a taxpayer on fixed income with no children needing our schools, I am frustrated. I would like to see the administration, staff and parents (especially those passing through) respect those of us who support the system for the public good alone. To do that would require making a distinction between essential services, top-school fundamentals, and nice-to-haves. Most of the last should not be coming out of my pocket.

Whether it’s town meeting or deliberative-SB-2, how do we achieve respect and balance?

Ann Somers

Brookline