Thank you to cook-off participants

Friday, March 3, 2017

To the Editor:

A big THANK YOU to all contestants and guests who contributed to such a fun and successful event.

The third annual Chili/Soup/Chowder Cook-off that took place on Sunday, Feb. 19 at the Brookline Event Center was a great success, with over 300 people tasting delicious chili, soup and chowder samples from 10 area restaurants and amateurs and then casting their votes for their favorites.

We had a panel of three Judges and People’s Choice votes to decide between the participants. Voting for the first place in each category was a hard decision as everything sampled was absolutely amazing.

Meet the winners of the 2017 Cook-Off:

Juanita’s Mexican Restaurant for their Tlalpeno soup: “We are excited to have taken part in the third annual cook-off, most importantly we are grateful for our customers, we couldn’t have done it without their support and encouragement.”

Chrysanthi’s Restaurant for their Corn chowder: “We love to prep, cook, serve, clean, repeat.”

Dave Kelly for his Swamp Donkey Chili: “I had a great time at the cook-off. I have a passion for creating chilis and salsas that I hope one day to sell to the public. I’m on Facebook as Swamp Donkey Kreations.”

Ed Fisher for his shrimp chowder: “I am a retired software engineer and in 2011 I took up cooking as a hobby and attended culinary boot camp at the Culinary Institute of America and recreational cooking classes at Cambridge Culinary Institute.”

We would like to acknowledge and thank many other contributors:

• Brookline Acoustic Jammers, who entertained us during the entire event.

• The Friends of the Brookline Library for bringing so many cookies and brownies for all attendees to enjoy.

• Ron and Kathy Pelletier for setting up the Brookline Event Center.

• Our judges: John Picinich, Brookline Lions Club; Sherri Ziegler, Brookline Women’s Club; and Sandy Bucknam, Cabinet Press.

• Ann Somers and Gerrell Smith for taking and sharing many great pictures.

• The contestants who donated great prizes for the raffle.

• Lastly, thank you to the members of the Brookline Economic Development Committee who helped with the cook-off and made it such a great event.

We are looking forward to another successful event next year! See you in 2018!

Valerie Rearick

Town Planner / Brookline Economic Development