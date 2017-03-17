Letters

Levesque a candidate for school board

Friday, March 17, 2017





To the Editor:

“I am running for school board because I believe that all children deserve a quality education. As a proud resident of Brookline, I am impressed by the fact that Hollis and Brookline are among the top five schools in New Hampshire. I want to keep them that way by supporting our schools and children as a member of the school board. I am looking forward to an energetic and positive campaign, meeting more community members, and tackling any challenges as we advance our public education system. The school board needs new members who are willing to focus on the mission of educating our students. If I am elected to the school board, I will do that.”

A partial list of Melanie’s accomplishments includes; Former three-term New Hampshire State Representative, IT executive and successful business owner. She was named SBA Small Business Person of the Year, and holds an MBA from Southern New Hampshire University. Melanie is a long-time resident of Brookline, N.H., where she lives with her husband, Scott, and her daughter, Logan.

Melanie notes that she believes she has the education, experience, ability and energy to work with everyone towards a common goal.

“I think I can make a difference by advocating for public education and intertwining the needs of public education into every discussion in Hollis and Brookline,” she said.

As a state representative, she received endorsements from the National Education Association and American Federation of Teachers.

The Brookline Co-op School Board election will take place on Tuesday, March 14, (7-7:30 pm). For more information, please email Mlevesque1@charter.net.

Melanie Levesque,

Brookline