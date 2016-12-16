News

Be a part of Beaver Brook’s annual meeting this January

Friday, December 16, 2016

Courtesy photo

Dr. Cameron Wake will be the guest speaker at the Beaver Brook Annual Dinner meeting and Auction on Jan. 12. Enlarge



Beaver Brook Association will host its Annual Dinner meeting and Auction on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017, at the Nashua Country Club. Guest speaker this year is Dr. Cameron Wake, professor of climatology and glaciology at the University of New Hampshire. His presentation will be "Climate Change in New Hampshire: Past, Present and Future."

Cameron leads a research program investigating regional climate change through the analysis of ice cores records and instrumental data, and communicating the science and impacts of climate change with a range of regional stakeholders. Dr. Wake also helps lead Climate Solutions New England, a collaborative effort to secure healthy, prosperous, and sustainable communities through the pursuit of integrated solutions that include building energy self-reliance and weather resilience.

His collaborative research on several regional climate assessments in the northeast United States has been shared with municipal, state and federal agencies and representatives, has been covered widely in the media, and has been cited by several as motivation for policy action. He is an author on over 75 scientific papers and several peer-reviewed reports, and has mentored dozens of graduate students. In addition, he has provided hundreds of interviews for state, regional and national media. In recognition of his engaged scholarship around the issue of climate change, Cameron was awarded the UNH Faculty Award of Excellence in Public Service in 2010.

He received a B.Sc. in Geology (1984) from the University of Ottawa, an M.A. in Geography (1987) from Wilfrid Laurier University, and a Ph.D. in Earth Sciences (1993) from the University of New Hampshire.

Beaver Brook Trustees and staff will share some of their highlights from the past year as well as announcing the Ellen B Nichols Award for Volunteer of the Year. There will be hors d'oeuvres and nature-themed Silent Auction during cocktail hour followed by a delicious dinner and presentations.

Ticket price is $50 per person or $350 for a table of eight.

Tickets mail be purchased online at www.beaverbrook.org, by check in the mail, or over the phone with a credit card 465-7787. The public is invited to attend.