Local students to perform in holiday production of ‘Elf Jr.’

Friday, December 16, 2016





"The best way to spread Christmas cheer is singing loud for all to hear," is a memorable quote from the movie, "Elf," which is one of the most successful Christmas films to be released in the last 15 years.

And now, Buddy the Elf is coming to Milford with the Riverbend Youth Company's performance of "Elf Jr."

Featuring the same lovable characters as the movie and with the addition of fun holiday numbers such as "SparkleJollyTwinkleJingley," "Happy All the Time" and "The Story of Buddy," "Elf Jr." will be performed by elementary and middle school students from Milford, Amherst, Hollis, Brookline, Mont Vernon and several other surrounding towns.

Leaders of the show include director Laurie Toupin, music director Kim Whitehead, choreographer Madison Calabria and costumer Julia Bucklin.

The musical is family-friendly and is packed with holiday cheer.

Performances will be at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16; 2:30 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17; and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18.

Tickets are $12 for adults and $8 for students and seniors. They're available at amatocenter.org or at the door.