News

Gate City Charter School adds deputy director

Friday, December 16, 2016

Staff photo

Esther Kosofsky, the newly appointed deputy director of Gate City Charter School for the Arts, poses Dec. 6 in front of the school's sign. Enlarge



MERRIMACK - Gate City Charter School for the Arts in Merrimack announced the newest addition to its administration, Esther Kosofsky, who will serve as the first deputy director.

Kosofsy's passion for theater and literature will serve the school's arts-integrated mission. Her enthusiasm inspires students to express their creativity and to find academic understanding through the arts.

"The arts are it," Kosofsy said. "The different mediums engage the various modalities of learning, ensuring that each student is engaged.

"I have been searching for the school to work where my passion for the arts can shine, and Gate City Charter School is home for me. I am thrilled to be able to use my skills as a mentor teacher to support this school in its vision as a leader in arts-integrated education."

A large portion of her time will be devoted to curriculum oversight and assessment. Additionally, she will serve as a resource and a mentor for faculty and will provide professional development opportunities for them.

"In filling the new full-time leadership position of deputy director, we were searching for the ideal candidate who had passion for our school's mission," Executive Director Karin Cevasco said. "Esther embodies enthusiasm for the arts as a vehicle for academic success. She lives our school's goal to inspire lifelong learning. I look forward to working with Esther."

Kosofsky comes to the school with a wealth of experience. She has worked in a variety of educational settings and in various positions, including educator, facilitator, adviser, principal and mentor.

For more information, visit www.gatecitycharterschool.org.

- Submitted by Gate City Charter School