New Hampshire antiques dealers association announces board show dates
Friday, January 6, 2017
CONCORD - The New Hampshire Antiques Dealers Association held its annual meeting in Concord recently.
President Tommy Thompson opened the meeting with a moment of silence for the members the association lost this past year: Jessie Anderson, of Milford, and Nan Gurley, of Parsonsfield, Maine, two longtime dealers.
The newly elected officers are Thompson, president; Sharon Platt, vice president, communications; Ken Pike, vice president, membership; Josh Steenburgh, vice president, show chairman; Melissa Alden, secretary; Peter Sawyer, treasurer; Jared Chicoine, director; and Richard Thorner, auditor.
The association announced the dates for the 60th annual New Hampshire Antiques Show: Aug. 10-12 at the Radisson Hotel Manchester. The show features 67 exhibitors from all over the Northeast with a wide range of items from folk art to fine porcelain, country and formal furniture, paintings and prints, and more.
For more information, visit www.nhada.org.
Submitted by
New Hampshire Antique Dealers Association
