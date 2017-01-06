News

New Hampshire antiques dealers association announces board show dates

Friday, January 6, 2017





CONCORD - The New Hampshire Antiques Dealers Association held its annual meeting in Concord recently.

President Tommy Thompson opened the meeting with a moment of silence for the members the association lost this past year: Jessie Anderson, of Milford, and Nan Gurley, of Parsonsfield, Maine, two longtime dealers.

The newly elected officers are Thompson, president; Sharon Platt, vice president, communications; Ken Pike, vice president, membership; Josh Steenburgh, vice president, show chairman; Melissa Alden, secretary; Peter Sawyer, treasurer; Jared Chicoine, director; and Richard Thorner, auditor.

The association announced the dates for the 60th annual New Hampshire Antiques Show: Aug. 10-12 at the Radisson Hotel Manchester. The show features 67 exhibitors from all over the Northeast with a wide range of items from folk art to fine porcelain, country and formal furniture, paintings and prints, and more.

For more information, visit www.nhada.org.

- Submitted by

New Hampshire Antique Dealers Association