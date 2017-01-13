News

Recreational fishing changes for 2017

Friday, January 13, 2017





CONCORD - New Hampshire anglers should be aware of several new rules in effect for 2017.

New Freshwater

Fishing Rules for 2017

New Hampshire law now prohibits the use and sale of lead sinkers and jigs with a total weight of one ounce or less, regardless of length. This change took effect on June 1, 2016.

A winter Free Fishing Day has been established in New Hampshire. The 2017 winter Free Fishing Day will take place on January 21.

A freshwater bait dealer's license now allows the sale of aquatic invertebrates for use as fishing bait.

No more than six fishing bait traps may be used for personal use to take fishing bait, and all traps, holding boxes or other receptacles shall be plainly marked with the name and address of the owner or user.

Starting in 2017, the fee to conduct a fishing tournament will increase to $49; the fee to conduct a fishing tournament that is catch, measure and immediate release shall be $10.

It is illegal to tag, brand, fin-clip or otherwise mark any fish prior to release without a written permit to do so.

New Recreational

Saltwater Rules for 2017

Changes have been made to the recreational closed season, daily limit, minimum size and minimum fillet size for cod (see page 7 of the NH Saltwater Fishing Digest, available at www.fishnh.com/fishing/publications.html). This change took effect on August 1, 2016.

The recreational closed season and daily limit for haddock have changed.