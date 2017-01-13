News

Hollis DAR: American History Essay Contest winners named

The Anna Keyes Powers Chapter DAR (Daughters of the American Revolution) is pleased to announce the chapter winners of the DAR American History Essay Contest for Hollis Brookline students in grades five through eight.

One essay at each grade level was selected as the chapter winner and forwarded to the state American History chairman for state competition. Awards are given at chapter, district, state and national levels.

The fifth grade winner from Hollis Upper Elementary School is Ava Witkowski and the sixth grade winner is homeschooler, Jenna Z. Lynch. There were no entries from the seventh or eighth grade.

Congratulations to our winners and best wishes for continued success at the state level! Their achievements will be recognized at the Feb. 14 DAR meeting with the presentation of certificates, medals and monetary awards.

We appreciate the participation of all entrants and their excellent essays.

- Submitted by Debra Frommer, Anna Keyes Powers Chapter DAR