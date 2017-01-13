 
News

Children’s book illustrator Donna Berger shares expertise at talk

Friday, January 13, 2017

img

Courtesy photo
Children's book illustration by Donna Berger.

Enlarge


HOLLIS - The Hollis Arts Society will host artist/illustrator Donna Berger at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11 at the Lawrence Barn, 28 Depot Road. Berger will speak about her children's book illustration and publishing expertise. She will give an overview of working on an illustration project, from getting the story manuscript, to page layout, creating black and white sketches and the final color art. The public is invited to attend; admission is free. For more information, visit hollisarts society.com or donnaberger.com.

