Open House at Hollis Montessori School

Friday, January 20, 2017





HOLLIS - Hollis Montessori School will host a Winter Open House on Sunday, Jan. 29, from 1-3 p.m. Families are invited to tour the school, meet the faculty, and learn about our Primary (ages 3-6), Elementary (Grades 1-6), and Upper School (Grades 7-9) programs. There will be a special information session for the Upper School program from 1:30-3 p.m. The school is now accepting applications for fall 2017. Hollis Montessori School is a nonprofit, independent school located at 9 South Merrimack Road. For more information, visit www.HollisMontessori.org, email admissions@HollisMontessori.org or call the school at 400-1515.

- Submitted by Hollis Montessori School