Hollis gallery showcases two painters in winter art show

Friday, January 27, 2017

Courtesy photo

"Trickster" by William Turner.



HOLLIS - Wild Salamander Creative Arts Center in Hollis will present "Beauty and the Beast," an exhibition of artwork by pastel artist Mary Ellen Brown and oil painter William Turner, from Feb. 10-March 17.

Mary Ellen Brown is an award-winning artist who maintains a studio in Lowell, Mass. The works featured in this show are pastels, but she has also worked in oils, graphite, watercolor and digital photography. Mary Ellen works in a highly detailed realism, inspired by the works of the Old Dutch Masters. Her subjects include flowers and still-lifes.

William Turner spent thirty years in auto-body restoration, all the while drawing and painting. Many of his works are inspired by his love of machinery. His primarily large format works have shown nationally, and earned numerous local and regional awards. The works featured in "Beauty and the Beast" display a vivid imagination by using ordinary objects to draw the viewer into a compelling narrative.

"Surprising things happen when you bring together two artists with a similar artistic approach but very different visions and subject matter," Gallery owner KC Morgan said. "We're excited to shift gears from our group shows to showcase the powerful work of these two local artists. We hope the community comes out to have a look."

Wild Salamander invites the public to the opening reception on Friday, Feb. 10 from 6-8 p.m. Free and open to the public, with refreshments served.

Wild Salamander is located at 30 Ash St., Hollis. You can find out more information about the gallery and art center at www.WildSalamander.com or by calling 465-9453.

- Submitted by Wild Salamander Creative Arts Center