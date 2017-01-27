News

Students participate in leadership conference

Friday, January 27, 2017

Courtesy photo by HEATHER SMITH

Members of CAST are shown before their trip to the New Hampshire Teen Institute Leaders in Prevention Retreat. Enlarge



MILFORD - The Community Action for Safe Teens Youth Empowerment Club members recently participated in the New Hampshire Teen Institute Leaders In Prevention Retreat for middle school students.

CAST, a committee of the Boys & Girls Club of Souhegan Valley, recently developed the Youth Empowerment Club and sent middle school students representing Amherst, Brookline, Hollis and Milford to the LIP Retreat to learn about leadership, advocacy and community building skills. The students are will use the skills they learned to strengthen the Youth Led Prevention Network among their peers, as well as the larger community.

The CAST Youth Empowerment Club focuses on leadership, advocacy and community service.

Funding for the program was provided by the Milford Hospital Association and the Hollis/Brookline Rotary Club.

For more information about CAST, visit www.nhcast.org.

- Submitted by

Community Action for Safe Teens