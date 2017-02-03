News

Chili/chowder cook-off set for Feb.19

Friday, February 3, 2017





BROOLINE - Brookline's second annual Chili/Chowder/Soup Cook-Off was a great success! What a crowd we had! About 300 visitors packed the room where 14 professionals and amateurs brought the best chilis and soups we ever tasted. The event was so successful that some competitors ran out of food!

This year again, restaurateurs and amateurs from Greater Brookline will be competing during the third annual Brookline Cook-Off for one of the three categories: Chili, Chowder or Soup. They all are looking forward to serving the best warm concoctions you will ever taste. The Cook-off will be held noon-3 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 19, at the Brookline Event Center, 32 Proctor Hill Road (Route 130).

The Friends of the Brookline Library will bring cookies and brownies for all attendees to enjoy.

Our famous Brookline Acoustic Jammers will be back to entertain us during the entire event.

All visitors will be eligible to win prizes donated by local restaurants and competitors. The raffle will be drawn at 2:45 pm.

Bring your friends and family. Let your neighbors and co-workers know! Participate in the judging by filling out a voting ballot. Tickets are $8, $5 for seniors 62 and older and children younger than 12.

Check the Brookline Chili/Soup/Chowder Cook-Off Facebook Page for more information.

Contact Valerie Rearick at valerie@brookline.nh.us or call 673-8855, ext. 215 with questions.

- Submitted by Valerie D. Rearick,

town planner, Brookline Planning Department