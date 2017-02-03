News

NH Audubon Society needs help with statewide bird survey

CONCORD - New Hampshire Audubon's Backyard Winter Bird Survey is celebrating 30 years of tracking the state's winter birds, and biologists need assistance from residents to get a clear picture of what's really happening with the birds.

The survey will take place Saturday-Sunday, Feb. 11-12.

Anyone can participate by counting the birds in their own backyard on the survey weekend and reporting online or sending the results on a reporting form to New Hampshire Audubon. For a copy of the reporting form and complete instructions, email your name and address to bwbs@nhaudubon.org or call 224-9909. Forms are also available at Audubon centers in Auburn, Concord and Manchester, and online.

For more information about the survey, visit www.nhaudubon.org under Birding.

- Submitted by N.H. Audubon Society