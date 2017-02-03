News

Sixth annual Nor’Easters Snowmobile Club Pink Ride Feb. 11

Friday, February 3, 2017

A Vintage Snowmobile Show is part of this year's Pink Ride events. Enlarge, Courtresy photo

On Saturday, Feb. 11, the Hollis Nor'Easters Snowmobile Club will host the sixth annual 2017 Pink Ride - one of the biggest snowmobile rides in New Hampshire.

Our 2017 fund raising goal is $25,000 - if we reach our 2017 goal of $25,000 we will have raised in six years over $100,000 for the families and patients of St. Joseph Hospital Breast Care Center in Nashua - we are truly helping to save lives and "Making a Difference" in the fight against cancer.

Known for its fundraising efforts in the "Fight Against Cancer," the Pink Ride is also known for a beautiful scenic snowmobile ride that showcases Southern New Hampshire's wonderful scenic trails and a fun "Outdoor Winter Event" with a cookout and lots to do for snowmobile riders and non-snowmobile riders that attend our annual event.

It seems each year around this time we are all "Snow Dancing," crossing our fingers and praying to Mother Nature for snow in southern New Hampshire; and for the last four years its worked! Of course this year is no different, so I will share my "Snow" secret with you. Several years ago, my dad lost his battle with cancer, so every year around this time I say "Dad - see what you can do to get us the snow we need to ride." So far, so good.

The 2017 Pink Ride will be held Feb. 11 at Silver Lake State Park. The sled line up begins at 9 a.m., with the ride starting at 10 a.m. promptly. The ride is a moderate to easy ride. New riders are welcome. There is no registration fee.

A cookout will be held 11 a.m.-1 p.m., with a DJ, mini sled track for the kids, sled dog demonstrations, a 50/50 raffle, a Vintage Snowmobile Show (cash prizes awarded) and Polaris demo rides courtesy of Amherst Motorsports in Milford. If you donate $25 or more to the Pink Ride, Souhegan Valley Motorsports will offer you 20 percent off any in-stock winter apparel.

Donation sponsor sheets can be downloaded from the Nor'Easters website, www.noreasters.org - Pink Ride Page.

Donation checks are payable to: St. Joseph Hospital Breast Care Center and can be dropped of at the Pink Ride donation trailer at Silver Lake State Park on Feb 11 or mailed to: Pink Ride, c/o Bentley Management Group, 12 Murphy Drive, Suite 100, Nashua, NH 03062.

For more information, visit noreasters.org.

- Submitted by Sue Keough

2017 Pink Ride organizer