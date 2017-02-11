News

HB students partnering with engineers for SeaPerch Program

Saturday, February 11, 2017

Assistant Principal Patti Flynn practices her soldering skills to build a control box for the SeaPerch vehicle (ROV). Enlarge, Courtesy photo Enlarge, Courtesy photo

Teachers attended a full day training at the UNH Marine Lab in Durham to prepare to assist students with the building of their SeaPerch vehicles on Feb. 15 and 16. Pictured from left: Art teacher, Lynne Ouellette; social studies teacher, Steve Capraro; math teacher, Pat Marquette; math teacher, Katrina Hall; assistant principal, Patti Flynn; HBMS principal, Bob Thompson; science teacher George Minnott; special education teacher, Sue Doyle; computer programming teacher, Joe Gruce. Enlarge, Courtesy photo

HOLLIS – Eighth grade students from Hollis Brookline Middle School will be partnering with engineers from the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard (PNS) and the University of New Hampshire to design and build remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) as part of the SeaPerch Program. Information about the SeaPerch Program can be found at seaperch.org/index.

On Feb. 14 and 15, members of the PNS will come to HBMS to lead our eighth grade students in the SeaPerch Program. Through the SeaPerch Program students will build and test a small remotely operated underwater vehicle. Students will be working in pairs to build their SeaPerchs over the course of the two full days of school; each SeaPerch takes about 10-12 hours to build.

In preparation for this event, educators from Hollis Brookline Middle School attended an all day training on Saturday, Jan. 21 at the University of New Hampshire. As part of the training, HBMS teachers worked in pairs to build and test their very own SeaPerch.

The final phase of the program is a visit to UNH Durham on Feb. 20 and 22 where students will test their SeaPerches in the UNH pool, tour both the engineering and Ocean Engineering Labs and participate in an additional STEM activity. A huge thank you to Mrs. Pat Marquette and Dr. Katrina Hall for organizing this great opportunity for our students.

– Submitted by Hollis Brookline Middle School