Hollis students receive top academic honors at Nashua Catholic

Saturday, February 18, 2017

Nashua Catholic students from Hollis who were named to the honor roll for the second quarter are, from left, Ben Stawasz, Colin Ferguson, Eliza Gehan, Anna Stawasz, and Jack Stawasz.



NASHUA – Nashua Catholic Regional Junior High School in Nashua has announced its honor roll for the second quarter of the 2016/2017 school year. Hollis students honored are as follows:

Colin Ferguson, son of Jason Ferguson and Dawn Ferguson, has been named to the Honor Roll.

Eliza Gehan, daughter of Thomas and Michelle Gehan, has been named to the High Honor Roll.

Ryan Stack, son of Tim and Stephanie Stack, has been named to the High Honor Roll.

Benjamin and Anna Stawasz, children of Chris and Lara Stawasz, have been named to the High Honor Roll.

Jack Stawasz, son of Chris and Lara Stawasz, have been named to the Honor Roll.

Nashua Catholic congratulates all of these students for their academic excellence.