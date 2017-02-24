|
News
Cook-off winners announced
Friday, February 24, 2017
BROOKLINE – Here is the list of winners from the third annual Chili/Chowder/Soup Cook-Off held Sunday, Feb. 19, at the Brookline Event Center:
Professionals
Chowder: Chrysanthi’s Restaurant for its Corn Chowder.
Soup: Juanita’s Mexican Restaurant for its Tlalpeno Soup.
(No chili was prepared by professionals.)
Amateurs
Chili: Dave Kelley for his Swamp Donkey Chili.
Chowder: Ed Fisher for his Shrimp Chowder.
(No soup was prepared by amateurs.)
The cook-off was organized by the Brookline Economic Development Committee.
– Submitted by
Brookline Economic Development Committee
NOTICE: We use the Facebook commenting system. For more information, read our Comment Policy
Site Map
- The Cabinet Press
- The Cabinet
- The Cabinet > News
- The Cabinet > Sports
- The Cabinet > Editorials
- The Cabinet > Community News
- The Cabinet > Obituaries
- The Cabinet > Letters
- Bedford Journal
- Bedford Journal > News
- Bedford Journal > Sports
- Bedford Journal > Editorials
- Bedford Journal > Community News
- Bedford Journal > Obituaries
- Hollis Brookline Journal
- Hollis Brookline Journal > News
- Hollis Brookline Journal > Sports
- Hollis Brookline Journal > Editorials
- Hollis Brookline Journal > Community News
- Hollis Brookline Journal > Obituaries
- Merrimack Journal
- Merrimack Journal > News
- Merrimack Journal > Sports
- Merrimack Journal > Editorials
- Merrimack Journal > Community News
- Merrimack Journal > Obituaries
Cabinet Press Sports
- Valley Living
- Business