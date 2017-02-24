News

Cook-off winners announced

Friday, February 24, 2017

BROOKLINE – Here is the list of winners from the third annual Chili/Chowder/Soup Cook-Off held Sunday, Feb. 19, at the Brookline Event Center:

Professionals

Chowder: Chrysanthi’s Restaurant for its Corn Chowder.

Soup: Juanita’s Mexican Restaurant for its Tlalpeno Soup.

(No chili was prepared by professionals.)

Amateurs

Chili: Dave Kelley for his Swamp Donkey Chili.

Chowder: Ed Fisher for his Shrimp Chowder.

(No soup was prepared by amateurs.)

The cook-off was organized by the Brookline Economic Development Committee.

– Submitted by

Brookline Economic Development Committee