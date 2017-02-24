News

Hollis brothers win FIRST Technical Challenge NH championship

Friday, February 24, 2017

Very early in the morning on Saturday, Feb. 18, Hollis brothers Peter and Steven Szczeszynski traveled to Kingswood Regional High School in Wolfeboro, to compete in the New Hampshire FTC (FIRST Technical Challenge) Championship. After hundreds of hours spent working in the garage, the rookie team (number 11115; Gluten Free) was eager to put their robot to the test.

While this was their first season participating in the FTC program, Peter and Steven are no strangers to the FIRST program. Both boys spent several years competing in the FLL (FIRST Lego League) program, dominating the robotics portion countless times and culminating in winning the lego robotics competition at the World’s competition in St. Louis this past April.

FTC is a smaller scale version of the FIRST Robotics Challenge (FRC) – small enough that it’s feasible to have a private team operating in a home setting. Each year, FIRST creates a unique challenge to build a robot to perform various tasks on a playing field in a two and a half minute game time. During competitions, teams pair up in alliances, and face off against another pair of teams, each duo hoping to score the most points and win the match. Teams with the most number of match wins score the highest, and progress on to the play off rounds.

Gluten Free won all of their matches and progressed on to the play offs in first place. The play off rounds proved very challenging, but they successfully defended their position to win the award, “Captain of the Winning Alliance.” Furthermore, the highest award, called the Inspire Award was also given to the duo based on the strengths of their technical skills, and their community outreach supporting a beginning Hollis FLL team.

The brothers are one of two teams that will represent New Hampshire at the super regional competition in Scranton, Pa., in mid-March. Until then, they will no doubt be spending countless more hours improving their robot for this next round of competition. They are super excited and thrilled with the goals achieved thus far.

– Submitted by Kirsten Szczeszynski