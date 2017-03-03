|
HB raises nearly $6,500 for cancer research
Friday, March 3, 2017
HOLLIS – The Hollis Brookline High School boys and girls basketball teams hosted American Cancer Society Coaches versus Cancer games to raise cancer awareness and funds totaling nearly $6,500 to help support lifesaving cancer research and patient programs.
The boys played the Milford Spartans on Friday, Feb. 3, and the girls took on the Windham Jaguars on Friday, Feb. 10. In the five years that Hollis Brookline High School has supported the Coaches vs. Cancer initiative, more than $30,000 has been raised to fight cancer, becoming the most successful program in the state.
“It’s a long sport season,” said Coach Bob Murphy. “The collections get the players involved in a worthwhile cause during the winter. All donations, large or small, must help to make a difference.”
Success was possible in part thanks to the following local sponsors: Hollis House of Pizza, Chrysanthis Pizza, and Local Pro Sports.
