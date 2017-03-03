News

New York City, New Jersey trip ‘life changing’ for HB choir

Friday, March 3, 2017

On Monday, Feb. 20, the Hollis Brookline Honors Choir returned from a life changing tour of New York City and Princeton, N.J.

On their first day, they stopped in New York City to have a vocal and choreography coaching with members of the Broadway cast of Aladdin. They then had dinner at HB Burger in Times Square with members of the ensemble, where they got to ask them questions and chat about life in the performing arts. The night concluded with seeing these newly-made friends shine in a showing of Aladdin.

“[Meeting the Broadway cast members] was so fun. Not only did we get to see their personalities and hang out with someone with actual theatre experience, but now that we’re watching their show it’s going to bring a whole new perspective to it,” said senior Kyle Chrystal prior to the show.

After waking up in New Jersey on day two, choir director Matthew Barbosa led the group around the area of Princeton surrounding his alma mater, Westminster Choir College, pointing out his favorite restaurants and hang-out spots. After the group had lunch, they traveled to Princeton High School for an evaluation performance.

The choir did not participate in the competition portion of the Sing ‘N Joy Princeton festival, but Barbosa wanted the group to experience what it is like to receive professional critique. The group performed “Abendlied,” “Anoj Pusej Dunojello,” and “Ave Maria” for their three judges.

Afterwards, the group went to the Princeton High School auditorium to rehearse two pieces, “Dirait-on” and “Sure On This Shining Night,” with their composer, Morten Lauridsen, in preparation for a performance during the festival’s closing ceremonies. Following dinner, the group returned to the auditorium to watch the opening concert of the Sing ‘N Joy festival, which featured choirs from Indonesia, China, Puerto Rico and more.

Day three started off with an official tour of Westminster Choir College with one of Barbosa’s former students. During the tour, they were fortunate to observe the Choir College’s Symphonic Choir, which includes all Westminster juniors, seniors, and non-student teaching graduates.

After lunch, the group returned to the Westminster campus for a class in handbell ringing. Westminster’s handbell choir is globally renowned and has toured across the country. During their session, the choir learned handbell ringing technique and sight-read a short handbell choir arrangement of Haydn’s Surprise Symphony.

Following the handbells demo, the choir had a question and answer session with current music education majors at Westminster. The Westminster students asked the visiting class about life in the choir and had plenty of questions for Barbosa about his teaching style. The session concluded with the entire group standing in a circle and singing a Westminster (and Honors Choir) staple, “The Lord Bless You and Keep You.” After, the choir was able to observe a practice of Westminster’s audition-only Williamson Choir. Lauridsen made another appearance, discussing the inspirations behind his pieces and leading the group in rehearsal of one of his songs.

After dinner, the choir drove to Princeton’s historical Trinity Church to perform in their Friendship Concert, one of the many held throughout the festival. They performed “Anoj Pusej Dunojello,” “Abendlied,” “Ave Maria,” “Loch Lomond” and “Hark I Hear the Harps Eternal,” and having ruminated on the advice the judges had given during the evaluations, knocked their performance out of the park.

After the concert, the choir met a charter arts high school group from Philadelphia who performed in the concert and who happened to be learning “Abendlied” as well. Together they sang that song in the middle of the Cathedral with one of the Philadelphian members beatboxing. Then, the night only got better when HB introduced themselves to the choir from Indonesia. Together they learned the notes and choreography to the Indonesians’ performance, and took many pictures together.

“I liked the connection that we made with other people; it was really organic. It was cool to talk to people that have different experiences but the same interests as us,” said sophomore Laurie Houvener.

The fourth day of the tour was relaxing for the exhausted choir. After sharing breakfast at the hotel with the Indonesian Choir, they traveled to the heart of Princeton to spend a day in the city.

Students received a campus tour of Princeton University and hopped off at the university chapel, where they gave an impromptu performance of “The Lord Bless You and Keep You.” Afterwards, Barbosa led his class to one of his favorite places, the Princeton Record Exchange, where the kids (and adults) shopped for all sorts of CDs and vinyl records. Later, Barbosa treated his students to ice cream at Bent Spoon. The choir was then given the remainder of the afternoon to explore Princeton.

“I have to say my favorite part of the day was taking pictures with everyone. We walked into a lot of stores and we found that everyone was super nice,” said senior Simren Bhogal.

Their second to last day ended with a performance from the famous Westminster Choir.

On the last day of their trip, the group attended a private coaching session with professor Romans Vanags, a renowned conductor from Latvia. The group worked with him on two songs: “Ave Maria” and Lauridsen’s “Sure On This Shining Night.” Vanags conducted and critiqued the group in order to improve their resonance, blending and diction.

“I think having the guy who is in charge of all of the choirs in Latvia work with us on the things that he helped critique on from our Wednesday performance, was excellent. He has afforded us opportunity for other potential collaborations in the future,” said Barbosa.

Immediately following this event, the group attended another session with composer Morten Lauridsen at Princeton High School. Many of the students were able to speak with Lauridsen afterward, take pictures and get his autograph.

“Meeting Morten Lauridsen was life changing. Not only is he a musical genius, but he also had a good take on life, in short telling us that we should follow our dreams, regardless of what anyone else says,” said senior Aaron Velez.

The day concluded with the championship round of the festival’s competition portion. The HB choir watched some of their favorite groups, including the choir from Indonesia, compete for the title. Right after intermission, the HB choir took to the stage with their friends in the other choirs to perform “Dirait-on” and “Sure On This Shining Night” under the baton of Vanags and the accompaniment of Lauridsen himself. It was a beautiful way to end what was, for many, a transcending and illuminating experience.

The Honors Choir family would like to deeply thank our conductor, Matthew Barbosa, for organizing this incredible endeavor. You have given this choir opportunities and experiences we could previously have only dreamt about, and we are incredibly thankful for the time, effort, and love you put into our group and all of your choirs. We are so looking forward to the growth of the choir program under your guidance. Thank you, and we love you. A special thanks also goes to our wonderful chaperones: band director Dave Umstead, Kathleen Pugh, Debbie Poitras, Amber Fox-McNeil and Stacey Plummer.

This column is written by Nicole Poitras, a senior at Hollis Brookline High School. She was among 51 high school journalists representing all 50 states and Washington, D.C., who attended the Al Neuharth Free Spirit and Journalism Conference in Washington in June.