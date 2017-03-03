News

Local group presents information session on solar power

Solar panels have been popping up on neighbors roofs and perhaps you’ve been wondering why. Hollis resident Eric Ryherd will be presenting a Solar Power Information session in the Hollis Town Hall at 7 p.m. on March 8.

Prices of Solar photovoltaic panels have dropped and now is the time to consider adding solar power to your home. Solar panels have no moving parts and are nearly maintenance free. Solar works here in New Hampshire and the federal and state rebates make solar even more affordable. The “Solar Share” information session is sponsored by the Hillsborough Area Renewable Energy Initiative (harei.org). Hillsborough Area Renewable Energy Initiative is a nonprofit, volunteer organization whose mission is to educate local residents on the advantages of clean, renewable solar power.

There are three options to go solar: simple lease-purchase agreement with zero up-front cost, hiring an installer – which requires little or no effort on your part but costs more, or the HAREI do-it-yourself method, where you do most of the work and our volunteers bring our experience and knowledge to help your conversion to solar. Eric’s 45-minute presentation will go over these options and details on the paperwork and components of a solar power system. He’ll have samples of the solar power hardware so you can see and feel how easy the system is to assemble. He will briefly go over the costs and return on investment, as well as sources of loans, rebates and tax credits. There will be ample time after the presentation for questions. Several other HAREI volunteers will be there to answer your specific questions.

HAREI is sponsoring several “Solar Share” sessions in nearby towns around Hillsborough County in mid-March. If you can’t make this session, check out harei.org for one of the other sessions.