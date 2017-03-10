News

Library awarded humanities grant

Friday, March 10, 2017





BROOKLINE – The Brookline Public Library has received a grant from New Hampshire Humanities to present Galileo Galilei; The Starry Messenger. Galileo Galilei; The Starry Messenger will be presented on Thursday, April 20 at 6:30 p.m. at the Brookline Town Hall Auditorium, 1 Main St., in Brookline.

The Starry Messenger is a dramatic fun filled adaptation of Galileo’s short treatise “Siderius Nuncius.” Galileo (dressed in 17th century costume) arrives to present a public lecture on his most recent discoveries made using his newly devised spyglass. As he describes those discoveries, Galileo’s new method of observation and measurement of nature become apparent. Throughout the presentation audience members are actively involved in experiments and demonstrations. After the lecture, Galileo answers questions about his experiments, his life and his times. This program is free and open to the public. Register at the Library.

For more information, contact Keith F. Thompson 673-3330 or keitht@brookline.nh.us.

– Submitted by Brookline Public Library