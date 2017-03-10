|
Beaver Brook Association awarded grants
HOLLIS – Beaver Brook Association, a nonprofit environmental center in Hollis, was the recipient of two grants recently.
Nashua Rotary West donated funds towards new microscopes for use in environmental science classes on topics such as Aquatic Science, Birds and Rocks and Minerals. The microscopes will be used by Brook to Bay, Water Adventures and Rocky Ridge Explorers summer nature camps.
The Preston Family Fund donated $5,000 to Beaver Brook to support outdoor environmental education programs for underserved youth. These funds provide field science programs for schools with low income populations in the region namely Nashua, Manchester and Lowell. The funding also provides a week of summer nature camp for children who participate in the Nashua Police Athletic League Safehaven.
– Submitted by Beaver Brook Nature Center
