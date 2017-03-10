News

Get greener: Compost to reduce waste

Friday, March 10, 2017





Tired of seeing all of those kitchen leftovers from preparing meals and snacks get thrown out in the trash or eaten by critters in your makeshift composting bin in the backyard? Here’s your chance to turn those scraps into a rich soil amendment.

Beaver Brook Association is participating in a statewide backyard composting bin sale. You may order an Earth Machine home compost bin and how-to guide with a combined retail value of $100 for only $55 through Beaver Brook Association. The bin is black, has a 10 year warranty, and is made of 100% recycled plastic. It’s approximately 33 inches high and 33 inches wide or large enough for a family of five. A smaller container, The Kitchen Pail, designed for kitchen organics, is also available for only $12. This beige oval shaped pail with tight-closing lid has a 7 ½ liter capacity and accommodates the shape of dishes making it perfect for mess-free scraping.

It is estimated that 25 percent of the average household’s waste consists of yard trimmings and kitchen scraps which can be easily composted. Residents of southern New Hampshire can save money for every ton of waste they compost because it is not shipped out of town for disposal. Call the BBA office at 465-7787 to learn more or to order over the phone using a credit card. Composters and accessories will be available for pickup starting May 8, Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

A Composting ABCs program will be offered at Beaver Brook’s Maple Hill Farm in Hollis, on Sunday, May 14, from 1-2:30 p.m. In this class you can learn how to get started composting. If you are already composting, pick up some tips on how to make your compost break down quicker without smelling or attracting nuisance animals. Tour the BBA compost court to learn the pros and cons of various constructions of composters. Vermicomposting will also be discussed. Handouts will be available for all registrants to take home. $10, register online at www.beaverbrook.org.