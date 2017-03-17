News

Brookline library gets NH humanities grant

Friday, March 17, 2017

BROOKLINE – The Brookline Public Library has received a grant from New Hampshire Humanities to present Galileo Galilei; The Starry Messenger. Galileo Galilei; The Starry Messenger will be presented on Thursday, April 20 at 6:30 p.m. at the Brookline Town Hall Auditorium, 1 Main St., in Brookline.

The Starry Messenger is a dramatic fun filled adaptation of Galileo’s short treatise “Siderius Nuncius.” Galileo (dressed in 17th century costume) arrives to present a public lecture on his most recent discoveries made using his newly devised spyglass. As he describes those discoveries, Galileo’s new method of observation and measurement of nature become apparent. Throughout the presentation audience members are actively involved in experiments and demonstrations. After the lecture, Galileo answers questions about his experiments, his life and his times.

This program is free and open to the public. Register at the Library.

New Hampshire Humanities nurtures the joy of learning and inspires community engagement by bringing life-enhancing ideas from the humanities to the people of New Hampshire. They connect people with ideas. Learn more at www.nhhumanities.org.

For more information, contact Keith F. Thompson 673-3330 or keitht@brookline.nh.us.

– Submitted by

Brookline Public Library