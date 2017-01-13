Obituaries

Arthur G. Fenske

Friday, January 13, 2017

Arthur G. Fenske, 99, of Brookline, NH, formerly of Green Village, NJ, died on Tuesday, January 3, 2017, in the home he loved surrounded by his cherished family.

Born on May 22, 1917 in Philadelphia, PA, the family moved to Livingston, NJ when Arthur was still a young boy. He graduated from West Orange High School in 1935. Arthur owned and operated Carner Brothers' Excavating Co. in Roseland, NJ, a business established by his father-in-law. He retired in 1990. A graduate of the General Motors Institute in Flint, Michigan, Arthur had earlier work as services manager for several New Jersey car dealerships.

A proud and decorated veteran of World War ll, Arthur served in the US Army with the 511th Parachute Infantry Regiment of the 11th Airborne Division. He saw action on the Philippine Island of Leyte and was awarded the Silver Star for bravery in combat and the Purple Heart for injuries suffered in battle. Art was a member American Legion Post # 74 in Brookline and was honored as Grand Marshall in the town's 2016 July 4th parade. He regularly participated in educational programs in the local schools talking about history and the military and his experiences as a veteran.

Art married Helen May Carner of Livingston in 1949. They lived in Chatham and Green Village, prior to retiring to New Hampshire. Wherever Art and Helen lived they became active in their community. They were long time members of the First Presbyterian Church on New Vernon where Art sang in the choir. In Brookline they joined Brookline Community Church where Art sang in the choir and served as a deacon. In 2014 he was awarded the title of Deacon Emeritus.

Art was a skilled and gifted gardener. He and Helen dubbed their homes Yellow Flower Farm and family and friends enjoyed the produce that Arthur often shared.

Art was a strong, generous and humble man. He had a ready smile and gentle wit. He took tremendous pride in his beloved Helen and the life and family they built together and in their joint efforts to make a better life for their neighbors and their community. A highlight of any Fenske family gathering was when Art raised his beautiful baritone in song.

Art was the husband of the late Helen Carner Fenske, the son of the late Gottfried "Fred" Fenske and Emma Wunsch Fenske and the brother of the late Alfred, Walter, Leroy and Clarence Fenske. He is survived by his children Susan Fenske McDonough, Karl and Mark Fenske; his grandchildren Catherine, James and Grace McDonough, Martha and Taylor Fenske, Rachel Fenske Davis and her husband Yancy, his great-granddaughter, Phoebe J. Davis; and his many nieces and nephews and their families.

Funeral services were held in New Jersey.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, January 14, at 2 pm at The Brookline Community Church, 2 Main Street, Brookline, NH 03033.

Donations in Art's memory may be made to the Brookline Community Church, PO Box 507, Brookline, NH 03033 or to the Home Health and Hospice Care, 7 Executive Park Drive, Merrimack, NH 03054 (hhhc.org).