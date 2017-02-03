Obituaries

Hilda (Blood) Tolles

Friday, February 3, 2017

Hilda (Blood) Tolles, age 101, wife of the late Raymond Tolles passed away at the Southern N.H. Medical Center January 24, 2017 after a short illness. She was born in Hollis, NH, on September 11, 1915 the daughter of the late Henry Dunster and Clara Elizabeth (Adams) Blood. She grew up in Hollis graduating from Hollis High School.

Hilda attended Hairdressing School in Manchester and enjoyed being a Hairdresser both in Manchester and her home in Hollis for many years. She married Raymond Tolles in 1982. They enjoyed 19 years of marriage travelling the country visiting friends and family.

Hilda enjoyed travelling, knitting, reading and was an avid vegetable gardener. She was a Member of the Hollis Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR), the Congregational Church of Hollis and the Hollis Seniors.

She is survived locally by her nieces Nancy Bell and Karen Marino (husband Angelo) of Hollis, NH, her nephew Neil Parkhurst (wife Kathy) of Amherst, NH, along with several other nieces and nephews, Grandnieces and Grandnephews and Great-Grandnieces and Great-Grandnephews.

A Memorial service will be held on Saturday, January 28, 2017 at the Congregational Church of Hollis, 3 Monument Square, Hollis, NH. at 11am. Graveside services will be Saturday, January 28th at 2:00p.m. in the family lot at Groton Cemetery, Groton, MA.

Those who wish may make memorial contributions to: the Congregational Church of Hollis, Mission Trip, 3 Monument Square, Hollis, NH 03049.

Arrangements under the care of Badger Funeral Home, A Life Celebration Home, Groton. To share a memory or offer a condolence visit: www.badgerfuneral.com.