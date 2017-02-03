Obituaries

Anni Hurley

Friday, February 3, 2017

Anni Hurley, 69, of Hollis, NH died peacefully with her devoted husband John "Jack" Hurley by her side on January 24th at Lahey Hospital in Burlington, MA. She faced many long and courageous battles with her health over the years, but she persevered to be a sweet and beloved Omi to her grandchildren.

Anni was the daughter of the late Wilhelm and Elizabeth Dörfler. She was born in Kassel, Germany on June 26, 1947. It was in Kassel where she met the love of her life, a young, American GI named Jack from Somerville, MA. The two love birds married on December 11, 1965 and soon after moved across the Atlantic where they began 51 wonderful years of marriage together in the States. They spent most of their family-raising years in Nashua, NH and then moved to Hollis, NH in 1995. Anni was an active volunteer through the Hollis Women's Club and could be seen smiling while serving up apple crisp and ice cream at the annual Apple festival.

Anni was the proud mother to her three children, her son Scott A. Hurley and his wife, Karen of Westford, MA; her son Eric J. Hurley and his wife, Kimberly of Haverhill, MA; and her daughter, Jaclyn A. Christensen and her husband, Mark of New London, NH. She was the loving grandmother to Julia, Arianna, Garrett, Bailey, Hayden and Mason. She is survived by her siblings in Germany, Wilhelm Dörfler and Karla Brosche, as well as many loving nieces and nephews both in the US and abroad. She will forever be remembered as keeping a lovely home where family and friends always felt welcomed.

Anni's family is grateful to the heart transplant team at Tuft's Medical for giving them eight extra years of love, laughs and memories with Omi. In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution in Anni's memory to Tufts Medical Center Development Office, 800 Washington Street, #231 Boston, MA 02111 https://giving.tuftsmedical

center.org/give.

A memorial gathering for family and friends will be held on Saturday, January 28, 2017 from 2 to 3pm at Phaneuf Funeral Homes & Crematorium, 243 Hanover St, Manchester, NH.