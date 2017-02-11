Obituaries

Martin W. MacMillan

Saturday, February 11, 2017

Piscataway NJ - Martin W. MacMillan, 88, passed away Wednesday, January 25, 2017 at the Somerset Woods Rehabilitation and Nursing Center. Born the youngest of ten children in East Newark to the late parents John and Elizabeth (Howard) MacMillan, Martin lived in Harrison and settled in Piscataway in 1958.

An honorably discharged veteran of the United States Army, Martin served his country during the Korean War. Martin enjoyed his work with animals for the Township of Piscataway where he worked as an Animal Control Officer. Prior to his employment with the township, he worked for Otis Elevator.

His true passion and calling in life was being a firefighter. For over 58 years, Martin proudly served with the New Market Fire Company in Piscataway. He worked his way through the line officers and served as Fire Chief in the mid 70’s. In 1971, Martin was a recipient of a National “Fireman of the Year” Award, where he was recognized for saving the life of a child in an apartment fire. Additionally Martin served as a Fire Commissioner for many years.

He is predeceased by his wife Florence, his son Howard; Martin leaves behind his loving daughters Jean Magee and Edward of Brookline New Hampshire, Rebecca MacMillan of Hillsborough, son John MacMillan of Piscataway and three grandchildren; Shawn MacMillan and Robert and Ryan Magee.