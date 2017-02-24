Obituaries

Agnes J. Bent

BROOKLINE, NH – Agnes J. Bent, 83, resident of Brookline, NH, died on February 15, 2017 at her home surrounded by her family.

She was born in Wardsboro, Vermont on January 28, 1934, a daughter of George P. and Helen (Wright) Ayers. She was raised and educated in Milford and graduated from Milford High School. Mrs. Bent has made her home in Brookline for the past 61 years.

Agnes worked as a waitress for most of her younger years at various restaurant’s in Milford. She was then employed at both Hitchiner Manufacturing in Milford and Grant Plastic in Brookline.

Mrs. Bent enjoyed decorating cakes, making wreaths, playing bingo, knitting, crocheting and working on crafts, but most especially she loved spending time with her family.

She was predeceased by a son, Fred L. Bent Sr.

Family members include her husband, Arthur F. Bent, Jr. of Brookline; a son and daughter-in-law, Danny and Gina Bent of Brookline; four grandchildren, Fred Bent, Jr., Nicole Bent, Danny Bent and Shelby Bent-LaForest; two sisters, Irene Ayers and Dorothy McCowan; many nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of life will be held on Saturday, February 18th, 2017 from 1-3 PM at the Brookline Fire Department, 4 Bond Street, Brookline, NH 03033. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to Brookline Ambulance Service, 3 Post Office Drive, Brookline, NH 03033 or Brookline Fire Department, 4 Bond Street, P.O. Box 660, Brookline, NH 03033. Arrangements are in the care of Smith & Heald Funeral Home, 63 Elm Street, Milford. To share a memory or offer a condolence, please go to www.smith-heald.com.