Florine Broden

Friday, March 10, 2017

Florine was born on February 18, 1928 in Springfield, Ma and passed away on February 24, 2017.

Florine, a resident of Hollis, NH, was married to Robert Broden of Sarasota Florida for 59 years. She was predeceased by her husband and brothers Frank and Bob Equi.

She is survived by her five children and their spouses, Dave and Robin Broden (Kennebunkport, ME), Susan and Ray Duhamel (New Ipswich, NH), Bob and Mary Broden (Mason, NH), Jim and Laurene Broden (Lunenburg, MA) and Bill and Karin Broden (Lunenburg, MA). In addition, she is survived by 11 grandchildren, Leigh, Jared, Nathan, Bob, Shawn, Nichole, Elizabeth, Jim, David, Kate and William, and 8 great grandchildren, Brysen, Maggie, Connor, Iris, Jada, Galex, Natalie and Emma.

Florine was the daughter of Italo and Mary Equi, graduated from Cathedral High School in Springfield, MA and attended Hartford Art School. She worked at Chez Ninon Clothing in New York City for a brief time and St. Armand Circle in Sarasota, Florida when she met her husband.

Florine and Bob raised their family in Woburn and Billerica, MA before moving to Hollis NH. They returned to Englewood, Florida each winter in retirement.

Florine remained in fashion and sewing education throughout her life, creating colonial clothing for the bicentennial celebration in Concord, MA and teaching sewing at adult education in both Concord and Billerica, MA.

She was a member of the Hollis Women’s and Garden clubs, Historical society, participated in the UNH extension program for adult education, and was a president of the Mother of Twins club.

A memorial service will be held at the Congregational church in Hollis, New Hampshire on March 11, 2017 at 11am. She will be laid to rest at Sarasota Memorial Park in Florida, along side her husband at a future date.

In leu of flowers please donate to the Hollis Women’s Club Scholarship Fund,

PO Box 1042 Hollis, NH 03049, Attn Treasurer.