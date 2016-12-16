|
Sports
Sports Talk
Friday, December 16, 2016
Hollis Brookline will host Nor'Easter wrestling tournament on Saturday
The Hollis Brookline High School Wrestling team is hosting its annual Nor'Easter wrestling tournament on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Hollis Brookline High School gymnasium. This event showcases the best grapplers in the area, with 17 teams competing for the title. Come on down and enjoy some great food and cheer on your local team.
