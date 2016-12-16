Sports Talk

Sports

Hollis Brookline will host Nor'Easter wrestling tournament on Saturday

The Hollis Brookline High School Wrestling team is hosting its annual Nor'Easter wrestling tournament on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Hollis Brookline High School gymnasium. This event showcases the best grapplers in the area, with 17 teams competing for the title. Come on down and enjoy some great food and cheer on your local team.