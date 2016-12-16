|
HB girls hoop downs Milford
Friday, December 16, 2016
Cassandra Stapelfeld poured in 28 points, Brodie Kelley added 18 and the Hollis Brookline girls basketball pulled away for a 68-48 victory over Milford in the Cavaliers' season opener in Hollis on Tuesday.
Joanna Balsamo added seven points, while Elizabeth Atkinson chipped in four points and a team-high 11 rebounds.
Elizabeth Bonnette (five points), Kenzie Day (four points) and Haley Modelski (two points) rounded out the scoring for the 1-0 Cavaliers, who play at Pelham on Friday night at 6:30 p.m.
Wrestling
HB takes 6th at Red Raider Invitational
Hollis Brookline took sixth place out of 14 teams at the Red Raider Invitational in Athol, Mass., on Saturday.
Clement Sherwood led the way for the Cavaliers with a runner-up showing at 220 pounds, while Cameron Dreyer (113) and Dan DeLong (126) were third.
Sam St. Pierre (160) and Owen MacMillan (195) finished fourth, and Scott Anneser (132), Zack Brickner (145) and Cameron Lapierre (152) all earned a victory during the tournament.
HB 46, Spaulding 6;
HB 12, Souhegan 6
Cam Dreyer and Dan DeLong each tallied two pins apiece as the Cavaliers earned a pair of victories to start the season on Dec. 7.
