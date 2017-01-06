HBJC U-14 cheer team captures national title

Submitted photo

The Hollis Brookline Jr. Cavalier Cheerleaders D-14 Team is national

champions. After their undefeated season, the HBJC Cheerleaders earned

the right to compete in the national championship in Lakeland, Fla., on

Dec. 10. They performed flawlessly, outscoring all teams in the

white category, earning the right to be called national champions.

Enlarge