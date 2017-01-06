 
HBJC U-14 cheer team captures national title

Friday, January 6, 2017

Submitted photo
The Hollis Brookline Jr. Cavalier Cheerleaders D-14 Team is national
champions. After their undefeated season, the HBJC Cheerleaders earned
the right to compete in the national championship in Lakeland, Fla., on
Dec. 10. They performed flawlessly, outscoring all teams in the
white category, earning the right to be called national champions.

