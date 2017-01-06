|
Sports
HBJC U-14 cheer team captures national title
Friday, January 6, 2017
The Hollis Brookline Jr. Cavalier Cheerleaders D-14 Team is national champions. After their undefeated season, the HBJC Cheerleaders earned the right to compete in the national championship in Lakeland, Fla., on Dec. 10. They performed flawlessly, outscoring all teams in the white category, earning the right to be called national champions.
