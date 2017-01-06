Sports

Sports Talk

Friday, January 6, 2017





Sherwood wrestles to 1st

Clement Sherwood took first place at 220 pounds during Hollis Brookline's Nor'Easter Invitational last week, helping the Cavaliers finish 10th as a team.

Owen MacMillan navigated his way to second place at 195 pounds and Sam Koch placed fourth at 182 pounds.

Timberlane won the team championship with 145 points, while Bishop Guertin (128.5), Merrimack (117.5), Bedford (92.5), Campbell (89), Newport (84), Goffstown (80.5), Keene (78), Winnacunnet (70.5) and Hollis Brookline (66) rounded out the top 10.

SNH Cavs earn victory

The Southern New Hampshire Cavaliers Pee Wee two team defeated the East Coast Wizards 3-1 on Dec. 11 at the Conway Ice Rink in a hard fought game.

The first goal was scored by the Wizards at the five-minute mark, but that was the last goal for the Wizards, due to the stifling defense of Kevin Perry and Emma Dunn. Goalie Connor Reeves then put on a clinic that stopped the few shots that were put goal easily.

The second period was scoreless for both teams but not for a lack of trying on the Cavaliers' part. Bailey Landsteiner with squirts Gavin Asimakopulos and Brendan Doughty played up one level to replace players who are injured and even had a shot on goal each.

Starting the third period was a goal scored by Logan Bower with an assist on a text book break away perpetrated by Niko Mastakouras. The second goal slap shot by Matt Tataronis with a wrap around the goal assist by Will Roncone. The last goal was an open net goal in the last thirty seconds made by Mastakouras.

SNH Cavs support Toys for Tots

On Dec. 18, the Southern NH Cavaliers hockey association along with members of the NE Stars Squirt Elite team gathered at Toys R Us in Nashua. It was the Ninth annual Toys for Tots night. Approximately 60 players were in attendance with their monetary donations in hand. The players raised money participating in a shootout during practice time Each player shopped for toys to benefit the Marine's Toys for Tots program. Donations included games, race cars, bikes, scooter, dolls and many other items for boys and girls of all ages to be delivered to needy children in New Hampshire. By the end of the night the players donated approximately $9400 in toys.

SNH Cavs Mini Mite program

The Southern New Hampshire Cavaliers hockey club is offering a Mini Mite program for boys and girls ages 5-8. It is a limited travel hockey team with a cost of $450 per session or $800 for a full year. There are 12-week sessions, consistent ice time, USA Hockey Certified Coaches, American Development Model, uniform included, multi-team jamborees, high coach-to-player ratio and equipment is available. Players should be able to skate. For more information about any of these programs, contact Amy Doughty at vp@cavaliershockey.org or 508-397-1768.