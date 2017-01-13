Sports

Hollis Brookline boys basketball rallies past Falcons

Friday, January 13, 2017





Boys Basketball

Hollis Brookline 36, Bow 35

The Cavaliers (3-0) trailed the whole game on Jan. 6, but rallied and kept Bow from converting two chances with five seconds left. Matt Simco had 15 and Nick Fothergill had eight. Bow was held to 11 points in the second half.

Girls Basketball

Hollis Brookline 53, Portsmouth 31

The Cavaliers improved to 4-1 on Jan. 4 while knocking the Clippers (3-1) from the Division II unbeaten ranks thanks in part to 21 points from Cassandra Stapelfeld.

Elizabeth Atkinson added 16 points and seven rebounds while Joanna Balsamo had 11 points. Kenzie Day (seven boards), Brody Kelley and Haley Modelski played well defensively.

Hollis Brookline 70, Bow 42

Cassandra Stapelfeld had 18 points on Jan. 6, while Joanna Balsamo added 16 as the Cavaliers (5-1) won their fourth straight, pulling away after leading 30-22 at the half. Brodie Kelly added 14 and Liz Atkinson had 12 points and 11 rebounds.

Wrestling

Bishop Guertin 45,

Hollis Brookline 30

The Cardinals took advantage of three forfeits and pins by Dan Condon at 120, Steve Bouchard at 126, Matt Frechette at 138, Jacob Blue at 152 and Mitch Lachs at 182 on Jan. 4.

Hunter McGlaughlin also recorded an 8-3 decision at 160.

The Cavaliers (3-2) gained from two forfeits and got pins by Cameron Dreyer (113), Owen MacMillan (220), and Clement Sherwood (285).

Boys Hockey

Hollis Brookline-Derryfield 6,

Pembroke-Campbell 5

The Warriors notched their first win of the season on Jan. 5, withstanding three unanswered Spartan-Cougar goals in the second after taking a 4-1 lead after one. HB-Derryfield was paced by Sam Poisson's hat trick while goalie Patrick MacDonald had 47 saves. Matt Tremblay had a pair of goals for Pembroke-Campbell.

HB/Derryfield 7, Sanborn 4

Sam Poisson tallied three goals and two assists on Sunday to help the Warriors notch their second win of the season.

Patrick MacDonald scored the first goal of his high school carer and also had an assist, while Dylan Terenzoni recorded a goal and two helpers.

Stew Arend (goal), Aidan Chretien (goal), Cam Bishop (assist), Connor Glosner (assist) and Nick Dapolito (assist) all found themselves on the scoring sheet by the end of the game for the Warriors.

Nick Derenzo, a freshman, got the call between the pipes for HB/D and came up big with 22 saves.