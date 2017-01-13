Sports

So. NH Cavs earn tie

Friday, January 13, 2017

The Southern New Hampshire Cavaliers Pee Wee 2 ice hockey team was back in action in Marlboro, Mass., on Sunday to play the Outlaws of Milford, Mass.

The Cavs were going compete without four starters due to injuries or illness, so three younger squirt players were called up to fill in: Gavin Asimakoplos, Taran Bower and Broden Landsteiner. These players contributed significantly to the Cavaliers' effort.

The first period was scoreless for the Cavs, but they stayed in the game due to the goaltending ability of Connor Reeves, who stopped over 10 shots, but only let one slip by.

The Cavs scored when defenseman Kevin Perry fed Logan Bower on a fast break. The Outlaws answered one minute later, but the younger Cavs were skating faster than the bigger Outlaws. Matt Tataronis scored on a slap shot that was assisted by Gavin Asimakoplos who threaded the Outlaw defense to tie the game.

The Outlaws open the third period with a goal, but it was equalized by the Bower brothers of Logan and Taran. The last seven minutes saw the Cavs hold off a spirited Outlaw offense to keep the game tied. Coach Mike Raincourt stated that he was happy with the effort of the team that outplayed the physical style of the Outlaws with speed and determination.