Sports Talk

Friday, January 20, 2017
2017 Bedford Babe Ruth Baseball League Registration
The Bedford Babe Ruth Baseball 13-16 Division registration is now open for players born between May 1, 2000, and April 30, 2004. To register go to www.bedfordbaberuth.com. Registration for Palomino (17-18) and Throrobred (19-23) will open in February. Any question please contact Dave Costa 603-494-3844.
