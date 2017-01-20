Sports Talk

 
Friday, January 20, 2017


2017 Bedford Babe Ruth Baseball League Registration

The Bedford Babe Ruth Baseball 13-16 Division registration is now open for players born between May 1, 2000, and April 30, 2004. To register go to www.bedfordbaberuth.com. Registration for Palomino (17-18) and Throrobred (19-23) will open in February. Any question please contact Dave Costa 603-494-3844.

