Sports Talk

Hollis Brookline Jr Cavaliers National Champions Parade

The 2016 HBJC Division 14 National Champion Cheer Team and Staff will be celebrating this Saturday in a parade through the Hollis and Brookline Communities. The kickoff will start at the HBHS parking lot at 10:30 a.m. where the team will board the "Champions" Bus and then escorted throughout our towns. The Parade of Champions will end at CSDA at 11:30 a.m. Please come out and support your hometown team by either sending them off, waving when they drive through town, or meet them at the CSDA parking lot. This is a great opportunity for those interested in registering for the 2017 cheer season by meeting the champion team and coaches, and obtaining information regarding our upcoming cheer season.

Southern NH Cavs Mini Mite program

The Southern New Hampshire Cavaliers hockey club is offering a Mini Mite program for boys and girls ages 5-8. It is a limited travel hockey team with a cost of $450 per session or $800 for a full year. There are 12-week sessions, consistent ice time, USA Hockey Certified Coaches, American Development Model, uniform included, multi-team jamborees, high coach-to-player ratio and equipment is available. Players should be able to skate. For more information about any of these programs, contact Amy Doughty at vp@cavaliershockey.org or 508-397-1768.