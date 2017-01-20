Sports

Hollis Brookline girls basketball improves to 7-1

Friday, January 20, 2017

Girls Basketball

Hollis Brookline 56, John Stark 49

Cassandra Stapelfeld led the red-hot Cavaliers on Jan. 10 with 17 points, but they also got 15 from Brodie Kelley. Liz Atkinson added eight points and Kenzie Day seven for the locals.

Hollis Brookline 65,

Manchester West 34

The Cavaliers improved to 7-1 on the season on Jan. 13 with a strong performance from Cassandra Stapelfeld who had 22 points and Kenzy Day with 13 points. Elizabeth Atkinson was strong on the boards as she ripped down eight rebounds.

Boys Basketball

Hollis Brookline 57, John Stark 33

Nick Fothergill led the way for HB with 15 points while Matt Simco and Pat Close each added nine and Stephen Giaconia eight on Jan. 10. Matt Dowling, Simco and Close paced the Cavs on the boards.

Manchester West 59, Hollis Brookline 47

The Cavaliers fell to 4-1 on Jan. 13 after giving up 10 Blue Knight 3-pointers. Matt Simco led Hollis Brookline with 19 points.

Boys Hockey

Hollis Brookline/Derryfield 4,

Kearsarge-Plymouth 3

The Warriors hung on as freshman Aidan Chretien pocketed two big third period goals while Sam Poisson aided with three assists on Jan. 11. Also scoring for HB-D were Alec MacEachen and Dylan Terenzoni. Connor Glosner added an assist. Patrick MacDonald had 44 saves in goal for the locals.

Berlin 5,

Hollis Brookline/Derryfield 1

The Warriors skated to a scoreless tie after one period, but Berlin pulled away for the victory on Monday. Aidan Chrietien scored the Warriors' lone goal.