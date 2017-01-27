|
Dreyer, Delong collect victories while Cavs fall at Milford
Friday, January 27, 2017
Wrestling
Milford 48,
Hollis Brookline 18
Host Milford won a whopping 10 matches, including three forfeits on Jan. 18. Ethan Briggs captured an 8-4 decision at 132 and it went on from there with wins by Trevor Grenier at 138 (6-3), Maverick Dodier at 145 (7-4), Ricky DeBernardo at 152 (fall), Kyle Faucher-Clancy at 160 (6-2), George Horta at 182 (fall) and Dominic Goulette at 195 (fall).
The Cavs got wins by Cameron Dreyer at 120 (10-5) and Dan Delong at 126 (fall) plus one forfeit win at 220.
Boys Hockey
Pembroke/Campbell 9,
HB/Derryfield 3
Dylan Fisher had four goals to pace the Spartan-Cougars back to the .500 mark (4-4) in Division III while Matt Tremblay added two goals with an assist.
Jake Tremblay also had a goal and two assists. Dylan Terenzoni had a pair of goals for the Warriors (3-5) while Sam Poisson had a goal and two assists. Andrea Mello also had an assist.
Mattieu Tremblay had to make 16 stops for the winners while the Warriors' Patrick MacDonald had 33 saves.
Somersworth/C-B 6,
HB/Derryfield 1
Freshman Nick Dapolito scored for the Warriors in a 1-1 game going to the third period, but the Bearcats broke it open late on Saturday. Freshman Nick Derenzo stood tall in net for the Warriors (3-6).
