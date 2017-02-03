Sports Talk

|
Friday, February 3, 2017
Southern NH Cavs Mini Mite program
The Southern New Hampshire Cavaliers hockey club is offering a Mini Mite program for boys and girls ages 5-8. It is a limited travel hockey team with a cost of $450 per session or $800 for a full year. There are 12-week sessions, consistent ice time, USA Hockey Certified Coaches, American Development Model, uniform included, multi-team jamborees, high coach-to-player ratio and equipment is available. Players should be able to skate. For more information about any of these programs, contact Amy Doughty at vp@cavaliershockey.org or 508-397-1768.
