Sports

High School Highlights

Friday, February 3, 2017





Girls Basketball

Hollis Brookline 54, Timberlane 14

Elizabeth Bonnette and Kalie Simonds contributed six points each, while Sophia Barassi added four points of her own.

Boys Basketball

Hollis Brookline 41, Bow 37

Matt Simco led the charge on Jan. 25 with 13 points and eight points apiece for Nick Fothergill and Stephen Giaconia.

Hollis Brookline 52, Timberlane 39

The Cavaliers held the Owls to one field goal in the fourth quarter to pull away for the win on Friday. Nick Fothergill and Matt Simco both had strong performances for Hollis Brookline with 19 and 16 points respectively. Matt Dowling chipped in with nine points.

Boys Hockey

Monadnock 6, HB-Derryfield 1

A close 1-0 game after one period on Jan. 26 turned into a 5-1 contest after two. Dylan Terenzoni had the lone goal for the locals.

Belmont-Gilford 10, HB-Derryfield 1

The Warriors' net was under siege to the tune of 44 Bulldog shots, and HB-D trailed 3-0 at the end of one and couldn't get back in it on Saturday. The locals' lone goal came from Bryce Newsham.