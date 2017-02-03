Sports

HB teams up with Coaches vs. Cancer

Friday, February 3, 2017

Hollis Brookline High School Boys' and Girls' Basketball has teamed up with the American Cancer Society's Coaches vs. Cancer initiative to raise funds for cancer research and patient programs and services that save lives. The public is invited to attend the boys' and girls' varsity and JV games on Feb. 3 and Feb. 10 to support the effort.

During games, which take place at Hollis Brookline High School, 24 Cavalier Court, Hollis, NH, funds will be raised to support the lifesaving mission of the American Cancer Society through ticket and T-shirt sales, raffle, and private donations.

The Coaches vs. Cancer game schedule is as follows:

Friday, Feb. 3

• Hollis Brookline Boys' Basketball vs. Milford High School

• Junior Varsity, 5:30 p.m.; Varsity, 7 p.m.

Friday, February 10:

• Hollis Brookline Girls' Basketball vs. Windham High School

• Junior Varsity, 5:30 p.m.; Varsity, 7 p.m.

"We are supporting the Coaches vs. Cancer program to raise money for cancer research," volunteer event organizer David Bonnette said. "Cancer takes many lives, so we would like to help."

"Every dollar raised at the Coaches vs. Cancer games will help move us closer to the discoveries which prevent, treat, and cure cancer," said Brian Casalinova, American Cancer Society community manager, Special Events.

Coaches vs. Cancer is a nationwide collaboration between the American Cancer Society and the National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) that empowers basketball coaches, their teams, and local communities to make a difference in the fight against cancer. The program leverages the personal experiences, community leadership, and professional excellence of basketball coaches nationwide to increase cancer awareness and promote healthy living through year-round awareness efforts, fundraising activities, and advocacy programs.