Sports

Southern New Hampshire Cavaliers Pee Wee Two claims win

Saturday, February 11, 2017





The Southern New Hampshire Cavaliers Pee Wee Two Team under Coach Mike Rancourt recently defeated the Nashoba Grizzles 8-2. Coach Ranford said this was their best game so far this season. Bailey Landsteiner scored the first goal for the Cavs off a deft feed from Emma Dunn who sliced the Grizzles defense for the entire game. Within the next four minutes, Dunn scored two more goals with assists by Cam DeFilippo and Landsteiner. Connor Reeve was in goal for the Cavaliers and was briefly assaulted with a few shots on goal, but let one slip by in the first period.

The second period started on a fast break with Will Roncone that fed Logan Bower a goal. A few seconds later Bower threaded Nashoba’s defense to Matt Tataronis, who burned a slap shot for goal number five.

The Grizzles tried to get back in the game with a goal, but the Cavaliers did not look back and Roncone got his second goal for the night with an assist by Bower.

Dunn who dominated the Cavaliers zone, fed Lanisteiner, who slipped the puck past the Grizzlies goaltender for the seventh goal. Reeves shutdown after allowing two goals. The defense of Travis Asimakopulos, Noah Soule, who was called up the squirt team for injured players and Niko Mastakouras blackout the Grizzles offense, who had four shots on goal during the last 15 minutes of the game. Mastakouras ripped a slap shot off a rebound by Landsteiner to seal the win.