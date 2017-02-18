Sports

HB gymnastics ties for 6th at state meet

Saturday, February 18, 2017

Hollis Brookline finished in a tie for sixth at the NHIAA Gymnastics State Championship on Saturday at Pinkerton Academy.

Cambria Pomeranz and Peyton O’Connors led the way for the Cavaliers. Pomeranz took 13th out of 154 gymnasts in the all-around standings, while O’Connors was right behind her in 14th.

Anna Clifton was another top performer in 44th place all-around. Naomi Kopser, Meghan Veino, Sara Hamblett, Tara Nigro and Emelia Mulligan also contributed to the Cavaliers’ effort.

Pinkerton edged Londonderry for the team title, while Bishop Guertin’s Cameryn Nichols won the all-around crown.

Boys Basketball

Hollis Brookline 70, Souhegan 37

The Cavaliers moved to 8-2 on the season in a dominant win at home on Feb. 8

Matt Simco led the way for Hollis Brookline with 17 points, Matt Dowling had 14 points, and Nick Fothergill put in 11 points for the dynamic trio. Also, contributing were seniors Jack Belanger, Ryan Swope, and Pat Whalen for the Cavaliers.

Windham 48, Hollis Brookline 40

The Jaguars (4-7) pulled off the upset against the Cavaliers (9-3). Stephen Giaconia and Matt Simco each had 10 points in what was an unusually low-scoring night for Hollis Brookline on Friday.

Pelham 46, Hollis Brookline 45

The Pythons handed the Cavaliers (9-4) their fourth loss of the season in what was a close defensive minded game. Matt Simco landed 18 points, Stephen Giaconia added 11 points, and Nick Fothergill put in seven in the loss for Hollis Brookline. Up next for the Cavaliers is Oyster River on Friday.

Girls Basketball

Hollis Brookline 66, Windham 44

The Cavaliers enjoyed a good night on Friday with Cassandra Stapelfeld leading the team with 25 points. Elizabeth Atkinson also had a strong performance and put up a double-double with 16 points and 14 rebounds, while Joanna Balsamo added 14 points.