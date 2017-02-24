Sports

Sherwood, Dreyer take 2nd

Friday, February 24, 2017

By TOM KING



PETERBOROUGH – Hollis Brookline went without any title winners but had wrestlers in the finals at the Division II championship on Saturday at ConVal.

HB’s Cam Dreyer fell to Windham’s Riley Millette in 57 seconds at 113 and Clem Sherwood made it to the 220 finals before falling to Windham’s Michael Furey in a pin at 1:35.

But the Cavs also got third from Zach Brickner at 145 and Sam St. Pierre at 160 to bolster their points.

Merrimack High School wrestling co-coach Tim McMahon was feeling anxious just after Saturday’s matches had wrapped up.

He approached the scorers table but was told “not yet” when wondering about the final team scores.

His patience was rewarded, as the Tomahawks found out a little while later that they had their highest finish ever, edging Bishop Guertin 174-172 for second after Windham, as many expected, won the Division II title going way with 215.5 points.

Milford was fourth at 159. As for the other locals, Hollis Brookline finished seventh with 100 points and Souhegan was eighth with 65.5.

“You know, the key is that the guys who were supposed to be on the podium made it to the podium,” McMahon said. “But the bigger key was that a lot of guys filled

in some spots.”

The Tomahawks won only one state title but garnered three seconds, two thirds, two fourths and three fifths.

“We had three starters who got hurt in the last two weeks and we had to go in with backups today, and all those backups went out and placed,” McMahon said.

McMahon was talking about wrestlers like Griffin Ostrom who finished fifth at 145, and first-year wrestler Mark Slade who took fourth at 106. But what also helped the ’Hawks was a title by Julien Hovan at 132 as he rallied to beat Winnacunnet’s Mark Cooney by fall at 2:17.

Also, the ’Hawks got big runner-up showings from Kent Dow at 126, Eric Theriault at 138 and Chad Mason at 285. Theriault’s win as a third seed knocking off second seed Alex Morrow of Windham was seen as big. So was Hovan’s rally.

“I was slow at first,” Hovan said. “But then I realized I was down and had to go for it.”