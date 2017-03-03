Sports

HB girls blow out Grizzlies

Friday, March 3, 2017

By TOM KING

Staff Writer

HOLLIS – The ball bounced high in the air, and while a couple of Goffstown High School players were standing just looking up, Hollis Brookline’s Cassandra Stapelfeld took charge, swooping in to snare it.

Her message was clear: Not this time.

No, this year the Cavaliers were going to be confident, aggressive, and not be denied in their own house in the Division II girls basketball preliminary round.

Last year in this same spot they let a lead slip away against Oyster River, but on Tuesday night they didn’t let any tourney jitters bother them en route to a 59-40 first round win over Goffstown.

“We definitely didn’t want a repeat of (last year), we definitely wanted to get to the second round,” the senior Stapelfeld, who led all scorers with 21 points and added 11 rebounds, said. “We were going to work for it.”

And work they did, leading at all stops, 16-13 after one, 29-24 at the half, and then 46-32 after three periods.

The Cavs had four players in double figures, and seemed a lot more confident.

“This is her last game in this gym, she was talking about it before the game started,” HB coach Bob Murphy said of Stapelfeld. “I think it pumped her up in the sense she was able to have her best rebounding night of the whole season.

“They were trying to take her out of the game, but she fights. … And when we have four players in double figures, we usually win the game. We have weapons on this team.”

The sixth-seeded, 14-5 Cavs will now take that arsenal to Concord on Friday to face third seed Bishop Brady, which cruised past Pembroke, 65-37 in another prelim.

The 11th-ranked Grizzlies (10-9) looked early on as if they would give the Cavs a battle, hanging in thanks to 14 first-half points by freshman sharpshooter Shannon Gifford. But Gifford, who finished with 19, didn’t touch the ball much in the third quarter, which the Cavs started with an 8-0 run that made it 37-24. Joanna Balsamo and Kenzie Day finished with 12 points each for HB, while Brodie Kelley added 10. It was a tough group, along with Stapelfeld, to beat.

“That third quarter was a microcosm of our season,” Grizzlies coach Ian Horseman said. “I thought we really competed in the first half, we were really where we wanted to be. I’m not sure what happened in the second half, we just seemed to lose our way.”

The Cavs made sure they didn’t lose theirs. When Goffstown’s Kasey Britton-Doucette hit a 3-pointer that brought her team within striking distance at 48-40 with 5:06 left, defensively they pitched a shutout the rest of the way,ending things with an 11-0 run.

“Anytime it was under 10, I’m nervous,” Murphy said. “We needed some serious patience on offense.”

They got it, and they got good paint defense from Elizabeth Atkinson as the Cavs enjoyed a big size advantage with 13 offensive boards overall. Atkinson also altered a lot of the Grizzlies’ many futile layup attempts.

Now the Cavs return to Concord to face a Brady team they just lost to 67-57 last Friday.

“We know who’s hot and who’s not on that team now, we didn’t know that before,” Murphy said. “We’ve got a little defensive scheme that we didn’t use last week, let’s see if that helps us out.”

A year made a big difference for his team; let’s see what a week does.